Home
- India's retail trade lost business worth Rs 9 lakh cr in last 60 days: CAIT Deccan Herald
- Retail Trade Lost Rs 9 Lakh Crore of Business in 60 Days: CAIT India.com
- Retail trade suffered loss of 9 lakh crore since lockdown started: CAIT DNA India
- Retail trade lost Rs 9 lakh cr of business in 60 days: CAIT The Rahnuma Daily
- View Full coverage on Google News
Read more https://www.deccanherald.com/business/business-news/indias-retail-trade-lost-business-worth-rs-9-lakh-cr-in-last-60-days-cait-841445.html