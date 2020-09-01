Home
- Demand for Reliance Retail stake is so high Mukesh Ambani is putting investors on wait-list ThePrint
- India's Reliance Retail to Acquire Future Group in $3.4 Billion Deal BeautyMatter
- Carlyle, SoftBank put on waiting list for Reliance Retail stake: Report Business Standard
- Carlyle, SoftBank put on hold for Reliance Retail stake sale Business Today
- After Jio, global investors turn focus to Reliance Retail; Carlyle Group may pick up $2 bn stake in RRVL Times Now
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Read more https://theprint.in/economy/demand-for-reliance-retail-stake-is-so-high-mukesh-ambani-is-putting-investors-on-wait-list/502499/