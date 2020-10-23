Home
Amazon open to bailing out Future Group
Amazon, along with private equity fund Samara Capital, acquired the supermarket chain, More, from the Aditya Birla Group in 2018.Amazon’s offer to help Future stems from the concern that the RIL-Future deal may significantly increase the competition for Amazon in India
