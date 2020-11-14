Home
- Explained: What Reliance Retail’s purchase of UrbanLadder means for both companies The Indian Express
- Reliance Retail buys Urban Ladder for $24.4 million TechCrunch
- Reliance Retail acquires Urban Ladder The Hindu
- Reliance Retail picks up 96% stake in Urban Ladder for Rs 182 crore Economic Times
- Reliance Acquires Majority Stake In Furniture Retailer Urban Ladder For Rs 182 Crore NDTV Profit
- View Full coverage on Google News
Read more https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/reliance-retail-ventures-stake-in-urban-ladder-what-does-it-mean-online-furniture-retail-7052368/