India will 'do its best' to send vaccines to Canada, Modi tells Trudeau
With the possibility for Canada to receive COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in India, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that his country will 'do its best' to see shots sent to Canada.
