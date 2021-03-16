Home
- Google reduces Play Store fee by 15 per cent for Indian developers making less than $1 million per year India Today
- Google cuts Play Store fee by 50% for Indian developers making less than $1 million per year Zee News
- Google cuts Play Store fee to 15% globally including India Daijiworld.com
- Google to cut its Play Store billing fee to 15% globally Mint
- Google Play Store commissions cut to 15 percent: Here's why | BGR India BGR India
- View Full coverage on Google News
Read more https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/google-reduces-play-store-fee-by-15-per-cent-for-indian-developers-making-less-than-1-million-per-year-1780088-2021-03-16