COVID-19 vaccination freebies in India -- from free beer and food to gold nose pins and hand blenders

As the Indian economy is still struggling to get back on its feet, a number of businesses are threatened by what the second wave of COVID-19 could mean.Fearing another lockdown, many medium and small businesses in India are offering up freebies to customers who show up with a vaccination card.This includes restaurants and hotels in New Delhi, Pune’s most popular snack maker, the goldsmith community in Gujarat, as well as car dealership and sttionery stores.The vaccination drive in India, so far, has been unable to rein in the second wave of COVID-19. And this has businesses worried. Corporates — like Capgemini, Infosys, Accenture, Volvo, Reliance, IndiGo and upGrad — have already announced that they will absorb the vaccination costs for their employees in India. However, they aren’t offering up any freebies as a job well done. Meanwhile, smaller businesses, like the Chitale group in Maharashtra and the Soni community in Gujarat, are doling out gifts to encourage more people to get vaccinated. A restaurant in Gurgaon is even giving out free beer if you show up with your vaccination card.The owners of these establishments are hoping that their offers and discounts will encourage other businesses to ramp up freebies as well to boost the rate at which people are being vaccinated in India. The sooner the threat of COVID-19 is mitigated, the sooner these guys can go back to ‘business as usual’.From free gold nose pins to packets of bhakarwadi to discounts on stationery and car servicing — here are some of the freebies that medium and small businesses are offering to those who get vaccinated against COVID-19 in India: