India Retail News

Asia’s richest and second richest persons are now Indians
While Mukesh Ambani lost $175.5 mn this year, Gautam Adani’s wealth surged by $32.7 bn to touch $66.5 bn, against Zhong’s $63.6 bn. Ambani’s total wealth now stands at $76.5 billion, making him the 13th richest in the world, followed by Adani at 14th
