Home
- Reliance Retail set to grow threefold in the next 3-5 years: Mukesh Ambani Mint
- Reliance Retail eyes 3x growth in 3-5 years BusinessLine
- Reliance Retail to grow 3x in next 3-5 years, create a million jobs: Ambani Business Standard
- Reliance Retail to grow 3 times in 3 to 5 years: Mukesh Ambani Times of India
- Reliance Retail Is On A Hyper Growth Trajectory, Says Mukesh Ambani NDTV Profit
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Read more https://www.livemint.com/industry/retail/reliance-retail-to-grow-three-fold-in-the-next-3-5-years-11624545721139.html